Don’t try to tell Ryan O’Reilly the Predators are in the midst of a youth movement.
The 32-year-old center, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Predators earlier this month, says he sees an intriguing blend of talented young players and established veterans in Nashville.
That combination is part of what enticed O’Reilly, one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, to choose to sign with the Predators instead of a team that might be closer to winning the Stanley Cup.
“I think the veteran players that are here right now, the way they impact the game is so impressive,” O’Reilly said Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. “I think, too, watching last year and the youth, and what they do, there’s a great balance of both. Me coming here, I think it was something I look forward to. I think we can take a step and be right there to competing for the Cup.”
The Predators parted ways with several regulars in their lineup over the past five months, buying out the contract of forward Matt Duchene and trading forwards Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and defenseman Mattias Ekholm.
Nashville seemed to be heading toward a full-blown youth movement, showcasing some of the prospects that shined when the Predators surprisingly remained in playoff contention during the 2022-23 season despite the trades and a number of significant injuries.
But in signing O’Reilly, as well as 33-year-old defenseman Luke Schenn and 33-year-old forward Gustav Nyquist, Predators general manager Barry Trotz emphasized the need for quality leadership to help guide his young players.
O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL’s playoff MVP in 2018-19, when he led St. Louis to the Stanley Cup. He looks forward to passing on some of the many lessons he learned during his 14-year career.
“I think the older you get, the more you have to establish the details,” O’Reilly said of what he hopes to teach the younger players. “It’s not just one area. It’s every area. And continuing to develop. I look at myself and I still have a lot of ways to grow my game and get better.
“Young guys, that’s something to understand, too. They have to keep getting better in all aspects and I think that’s one of the reasons I’m here is to help teach that, to help guys develop that.”
O’Reilly is by far the most experienced of the Predators’ centers, a group that includes Cody Glass, Tommy Novak and Juuso Parssinen among others. He’s all but certain to debut on Nashville’s top line, likely with Filip Forsberg as one of his wings.
The Clinton, Ontario, native had ups and downs last season, which was the last of his five in St. Louis. He posted 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 40 games for the Blues before getting traded to Toronto. Despite missing about a month of the season with a broken finger, O’Reilly totaled 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs and added nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 contests.
“I feel a lot better,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously the start of the [2022-23] season wasn’t great. And obviously in St. Louis, we didn’t have the year we wanted to. The trade happens and you come to a team that’s on the cusp of winning and great. … For me, it was a refreshing start, got to just play in an environment that [had] a slightly more offensive focus. Did very well. I enjoyed it. … I liked my second half a lot better than my first half.”
O’Reilly and his older brother, Cal, were both signed by the Nashville organization this offseason.
Cal O’Reilly, 36, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Predators in 2005 and played in 85 games for the Predators over four seasons. The elder O’Reilly hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2017-18 season, and he signed an American Hockey League contract with Nashville for the coming season.
So the Predators’ organization will have a pair of O’Reilly influences in the coming season — Cal in Milwaukee and Ryan in Nashville.
“It’s awesome, yeah, the two of us,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “I found out I was coming here and was so excited to be able to do that.
“To see he’s coming with me, to be a part of it as well, and to get to share that as brothers, especially late in our careers, and to be able to do it and still be playing and healthy, is something we’re excited for. Both our parents, too, couldn’t be happier.”