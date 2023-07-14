Michelle Kennedy’s rise through the ranks of the Predators organization continued Friday when she assumed the additional titles of president and alternate governor.
Kennedy will also retain her role as the Predators’ chief operating officer.
Sean Henry, who previously held the title of president, remains the Predators’ chief executive officer, concentrating on the organization as a whole, while working with current chairman of the Predators’ ownership Herb Fritch, incoming chairman Bill Haslam, Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz and on Bridgestone Arena redevelopment plans.
In Kennedy’s new role, she will lead the franchise’s day-to-day business operations while working with Henry on major initiatives for the arena, Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, the team, business partners, events and fans.
"We are pleased to elevate Michelle to the positions of president and alternate governor today," Fritch said in a release. “Speaking for the ownership group, we have great confidence in Michelle's ability to lead the day-to-day business operations of the organization — she has proven that to us in her 15-plus years with the Predators in her various roles. Additionally, I applaud Michelle for her tireless work ethic, her dedication to our employees and for her commitment to the Nashville community and our fans. She is going to be a great president for all of us."
Kennedy was once an intern with the Predators, joining the franchise in a full-time role as in-house counsel in 2008 after completing law school at Vanderbilt in 2007. She had spent six years at Vanderbilt as an associate athletic director, overseeing business operations, marketing and corporate sponsorship development.
Also a certified public accountant, Kennedy added the responsibilities of chief financial officer for the Predators and Powers Management in 2010. In 2017, Kennedy was named the organization's chief operating officer.
“It has been a privilege to be a part of this organization for the last 15 years,” Kennedy said. “My earliest memories in this organization are of our ownership group acquiring a struggling franchise to prevent relocation; the progress we have made since then, becoming a core part of this community, an award-winning venue and a true hockey town, is extremely gratifying. With that said, I know that the best is yet to come, and that is what excites me the most.”