In a world of overreactions, is it too early to call David Poile’s decision to protect Tanner Jeannot in the Seattle expansion draft a stroke of genius?
Perhaps it is.
But Jeannot is making Poile look better and better by the day as the 24-year-old forward finds himself leading the Predators in goals (4) and he’s tied for third on the team with five points this season.
Jeannot has three goals and four points in his last four games, and he has been a vital piece of Nashville’s third line, coined the “identity line,” with Yakov Trenin and Colton Sissons, regularly taking the tough draws and making most of their starts in the defensive zone.
They rank first, second and fifth in hits on the team and the trio have combined for 41 hits through eight games, roughly 37 percent of the team’s total hits. The only other Predators’ players with double-digit hits are Luke Kunin and Mark Borowiecki.
“Our line, we know what we’re good at and how we can help the team, so that’s what we try to focus on doing – getting pucks deep, being hard to play against and generating momentum for our team,” Jeannot said. “So, that’s our mindset going into the game.”
“You can see it every night, I mean look at the guy, he’s a beast,” Sissons said on Jeannot. “So, I’m happy to play with him on our line. You play with a little more courage with guys like that around. You feed off each other and feed off that physicality and the big hits.”
Jeannot scored two goals in Nashville’s 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena – the first multi-goal game of his NHL career and just his second multi-point game as well.
He leads the Predators in hits (17) and penalty minutes (15), and he ranks second in hits per 60 minutes (9.45) and is sixth in shots. He also has the second-best shooting percentage (23.7 percent) on the team behind Ryan Johansen (30 percent), and he’s second to only Roman Josi in on-ice goals for percentage (71.4).
“We have a lot of confidence in (Jeannot),” Predators coach John Hynes said. “…He’s a big physical guy, but the consistency that he plays with and his coachability and his desire and competitiveness allow a lot of what his skill set is to come out and he continues to play well and be a major factor whether it’s on the score sheet or his physicality, killing penalties. So, it’s nice to see him impact the game in a positive way in multiple ways.
“…He’s one of those guys who’s a natural competitor. In general, Tanner represent a lot of things that we want to be able to have identity-wise, but I also think that he’s done his part.”
