Ka-boom!
Did you hear that? That was the sound of the Central Division exploding. In the past week Pekka Rinne retired, the Minnesota Wild bought Ryan Suter and Zach Parise out of their contracts, Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade and the Chicago Blackhawks traded Duncan Keith to the Oilers, a move some are saying could result in acquiring Seth Jones.
This week, co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling talk about what those recent moves mean for the impending expansion draft. Did the Wild get Suter and Parise out of the way so they could protect Matt Dumba? Should the Preds go for Tarasenko if they lose Duchene or Johansen in the draft? Would the Blues dare trade Tarasenko to a Central Division rival?
Also discussed: The future of Nashville’s goaltending. Is Juuse Saros ready for a 60-game season? Will David Poile invest in a veteran or is Connor Ingram ready to be the backup Nashville needs? Plus: Gallagher has a theory on some of the trade moves Poile might have up his sleeve in an effort to get what he wants out of the expansion draft.
You can listen along right here. And you can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
