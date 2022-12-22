Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Congrats to Roman Josi
- The record books just feel right
- The defense is back healthy
- And the Preds have won two straight
- Mental toughness against Chicago
- Edmonton: Among best wins of the year?
- Here comes the kick in the stones
- How much longer can fans take middling?
- How much longer do we wait to blow it up?
- How long before the Preds make big moves?
- Our prediction on how second half will play out.
