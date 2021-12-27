The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced temporary changes to the collective bargaining agreement on Sunday, as well as postponing more games as the number of COVID-19 cases league-wide continue to rise.
The Predators, whose game on Dec. 27 at the Dallas Stars was postponed on Friday, announced they will update their COVID-19 protocol list on Wednesday morning. Their next scheduled game is Wednesday at the Washington Capitals.
More than 10 days ago, Nashville had seven players — Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Philip Tomasino, Nick Cousins, Michael McCarron, Matt Luff and Ben Harpur — plus its entire NHL coaching staff — head coach John Hynes plus assistants Todd Richards, Dan Lambert, Dan Hinote and Ben Vanderklok — in the NHL's COVID protocol.
Nashville practiced on Sunday and plans to practice on Monday with regularly scheduled media availability via Zoom to resume then.
Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier, Cole Smith and Kole Sherwood were recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals prior to Nashville’s 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 17. All but Glass were sent back to the AHL the following day.
The NHL temporarily reinstated taxi squads, which were used during last year’s 56-game season to provide teams with an expanded roster in case players were lost to positive COVID-19 tests. Eeli Tolvanen, Smith, Olivier, Alex Carrier and Connor Ingram were on Nashville’s initial taxi squad last season. Tolvanen and Carrier are currently full-time roster players.
Six-player taxi squads will run from Dec. 26 through each team’s final game before the 2022 All-Star break. Players are not allowed to accrue more than 20 days on the taxi squad during that time.
Defensive candidates for Nashville’s taxi squad include Frederic Allard, Jeremy Davies and David Farrance, while forward candidates include Egor Afanasyev, Grimaldi, Olivier, Cole Schneider, Sherwood and Smith.
Other modifications to the CBA include:
- Teams will be allowed emergency call ups, permitted the player’s salary doesn’t surpass $1 million
- Teams will be allowed to recall players to fill out position groups should they fall below 12 forwards or six defensemen due to COVID-19-related reasons
- Teams will be allowed to recall a goalie if they fall below the two-goaltender threshold due to COVID-19-related reasons
