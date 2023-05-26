At least one former member of the Nashville Predators will play in the Stanley Cup Final.
But it won’t be any of the four players the Predators moved leading up to the NHL trade deadline last March.
None of those four even reached a conference quarterfinal.
The ex-Pred who’ll definitely get a chance at putting his name on the Stanley Cup?
It’s Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins, who spent the previous two seasons in Nashville, totaling 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 120 games before signing with the Panthers before the 2022-23 season.
Cousins has totaled six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games for Eastern Conference champion Florida. One of his goals was especially significant, as Cousins scored in overtime of Game 5 to push the Panthers past Toronto in the second round.
Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter, the Predators’ first-round pick in the 2003 draft, still has a chance to reach the Cup Final. But Suter and the Stars would have to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Vegas in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final.
What became of those Preds traded away this year?
Here’s the breakdown:
Player: Nino Niederreiter
Position: Forward
Traded to: Winnipeg
What Preds got for him: 2024 second-round pick
How he performed: Niederreiter had decent production for the Jets, totaling 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 regular-season games and four points (one goal, three assists) in five playoff contests. But the 30-year-old forward also posted a minus-seven rating in those five postseason games, and the Jets won just one playoff game before getting eliminated by Vegas.
Player: Tanner Jeannot
Position: Forward
Traded to: Tampa Bay
What Preds got for him: Defenseman Cal Foote; three picks in the 2023 draft (third, fourth and fifth rounds); one pick in the 2024 draft (second round); one pick in the 2025 draft (first round)
How he performed: Jeannot played a lot like he did with the Predators this season, as he racked up 77 hits in 20 games but managed only four points (one goal, three assists). A right leg injury late in the regular season caused Jeannot to miss Tampa’s first three postseason games, and he totaled 16 hits (but zero points) in the Lightning’s six-game loss to Toronto in the first round.
Player: Mattias Ekholm
Position: Defenseman
Traded to: Edmonton
What Preds got for him: Defenseman Tyson Barrie; prospect forward Reid Schaefer; 2023 first-round pick; 2024 fourth-round pick
How he performed: Ekholm proved a good fit with the Oilers, as he totaled 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and an impressive plus-28 rating in 21 regular-season games. In 12 playoff games for Edmonton, Ekholm posted seven points (one goal, six assists) and 30 hits, but the Oilers were ousted by Vegas in the second round.
Player: Mikael Granlund
Position: Forward
Traded to: Pittsburgh
What Preds got for him: 2023 second-round pick
How he performed: Granlund didn’t contribute much for the Penguins, collecting five points (one goal, four assists) in 21 games following his trade. The most disappointing part of the deal for Pittsburgh was that it didn’t help the Penguins reach the playoffs.