In the latest episode of The Gold Standard, Michael Gallagher and Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators.
- The Calder Cup: What you need to know?
- Going from AHL to NHL back to AHL
- What to learn from how prospects respond?
- How to judge Karl Taylor?
- Information vs. Experience
- Judging Taylor on the Calder Cup tourney
- Preds guide to Cup Playoffs
- Rooting for Arvy, Ekholm
- Top Cup Final matchups
- What's best for hockey?
- TBS crew vs. ESPN crew
- Home-Road splits are whack
