Predators fans watching Eeli Tolvanen in the NHL playoffs must be grinding their teeth these days.
It was tough enough watching Tolvanen, the Predators’ 2017 first-round draft pick, placed on waivers by Nashville last December and claimed — for nothing in return — by the Seattle Kraken.
But that move is surely getting even more difficult to swallow with every passing Seattle postseason win.
Led by Tolvanen’s franchise first on Saturday, the Kraken are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Final in the franchise’s second year of existence.
Tolvanen became the first player in Seattle’s brief history to record a three-point playoff game on Saturday, collecting a goal and two assists in the Kraken’s 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars. The two teams meet Monday night in Game 7 of a second-round Western Conference playoff series.
In 13 playoff games with the Kraken, Tolvanen now has eight points (three goals, five assists), a total that includes five points (two goals, three assists) in six games against the Stars. Tolvanen also scored the first playoff goal in Kraken history last month.
One of Tolvanen’s linemates, Yanni Gourde, was asked Saturday if Tolvanen was the best waiver claim of all time.
“He's physical,” Gourde told media after the game. “He wins puck battles. He's got a tremendous shot. You see him lay down for a shot. He does the job and knows what it takes. It's been a lot of pleasure to play with him and it's been a lot of fun.”
Tolvanen’s postseason production probably shouldn’t be too surprising considering how quickly he clicked with the Kraken during the regular season. In 48 games for Seattle, the 24-year-old Tolvanen collected 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists).
He’d had a much less productive tenure with the Predators over parts of five seasons, posting 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 135 games. Tolvanen was a healthy scratch for multiple Predators games this season, managing two goals and two assists in 13 games before Nashville put him on waivers, hoping to send him to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.
But the past was hardly on Tolvanen’s mind Saturday, as he reflected on a Seattle win in which his second-period goal put the Kraken ahead 3-1.
“We were ready tonight,” Tolvanen said. “I felt like last couple of games, [the Stars have] been maybe that ready team from the start. I think that was the big key today. I think all four lines were ready to play and we showed up.”