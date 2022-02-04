Three seasons into his NBA career and Darius Garland can finally call himself an All-Star.
The 22-year-old point guard was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team on Thursday evening, becoming the Cleveland Cavalier’s first All-Star since LeBron James left in 2018.
The East’s starting lineup features Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.
Garland joins Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Boston’s Jayson Tatum as Eastern Conference reserves.
The Vanderbilt alum is 27th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game, and he ranks fifth in the NBA in free-throw percentage (90.7) and sixth in total assists (359).
Garland, a Brentwood Academy graduate, is shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range while adding 8.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 34.7 minutes per contest. He has scored in double digits in 42 of Cleveland’s 44 games this season, including 22 games with 20 or more points and three games with 30 or more points.
Garland became just the second Cavs player in the last 20 seasons with five straight games of 10 or more assists, joining James. And he’s the fourth-youngest player in Cavs’ history to record a triple-double.
The 2019 first-round pick is also on-pace for new career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, field goal shooting percentage, free-throw percentage, and minutes played.
The Cavaliers are currently in fifth place in the East with a 31-21 record and just 1.5 games behind the conference-leading Chicago Bulls.
They’ve won more than half as many games this season as they have the last three years combined, thanks in part to Garland coming into his own and establishing himself among the top point guards in the NBA.
