When Mike Nealy stepped down as executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl in April, Erik Moses was on search firm TurnkeyZRG’s short list of potential replacements.
Seven months later, Moses has a new gig and the Nashville Superspeedway is looking for new leadership.
“The Fiesta Bowl has a rich history for innovation and a commitment to meaningful impact on and off the college football field,” Moses said. “I’m excited to join this high-achieving organization and to continue and enhance its inspiring work within Arizona’s communities. The joy of sports, entertainment and charitable giving is how we help to connect our communities make our state a better place to live, work and visit.”
“Erik has been a tremendous part of bringing NASCAR back to Nashville Superspeedway during the past two years,” Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith said in a statement. “We’d like to thank him for all of his hard work promoting the Ally 400 and serving the community. We wish him the very best in his new role at the Fiesta Bowl.”
Moses, who was the first Black president of a NASCAR track, breathed life back into the Gladeville Superspeedway, which had been dormant for years. In 2020, the Superspeedway hosted a sold-out Ally 400 — the first NASCAR Cup Series race in the Nashville area in nearly four decades.
In his new role, Moses will oversee the entire Fiesta Bowl organization, including keeping the bowl game relevant as the College Football Playoff expands in 2026. Currently, the Fiesta Bowl hosts a national semifinal game every three years as part of the CFP rotation.
Before joining the Superspeedway, Moses served as team president of the DC Defenders of the XFL before the team filed for bankruptcy at the onset of the COVID pandemic. Under Moses’ leadership, the Defenders ranked among the XFL’s best in ticket sales, game day experience and social media engagement.
Moses has held several sports leadership positions including senior vice president at Events DC, CEO of DC Sports & Entertainment Commission and D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development director.
