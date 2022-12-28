Kentucky Wildcats freshman quarterback Destin Wade couldn’t have hand-picked a better time to make his first college start.
According to a report from On3, Wade, a former Summit High School star, will start for Kentucky in the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium after starting QB Will Levis announced he was skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Kentucky has two additional QBs that could split time with Wade including sophomore Deuce Hogan and redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron.
“Destin really started coming on probably the last four weeks of the regular season,” UK associate head coach Vince Marrow said after a pre-bowl practice last week, via Kentucky.com. “…Destin is looking pretty good. Getting an opportunity. All three quarterbacks, but Destin stood out to me today.”
Wade, a Spring Hill native, won the Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football award in 2021 after leading Summit to a 14-1 record and a Class 6A state runner-up finish. He accounted for 3,748 all-purpose yards (1,436 passing, 2,312 rushing) and 49 total touchdowns.
He had a 46-10 record as the Spartans starting QB, winning a Class 5A state championship in 2020 and finishing as the 5A state runner-up in 2019.
Kentucky also features a few other former Nashville-area prep stars including Destin’s brother Keaten and ex-Pearl-Cohn standout Barion Brown.
“Barion (Brown) and the other Wade (Keaten) played a lot this year,” Marrow added. “It is a message because we recruit Tennessee very well. I know a lot of them guys want to go play well in front of a lot of family. I know they’ve got a lot of people there.”
Keaten Wade finished his freshman season with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
Brown is UK’s leading receiver, totaling 45 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Wildcats with 1,058 all-purpose yards (604 receiving yards, 424 kick return yards, 28 punt return yards).
The 2022 Music City Bowl will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC.
