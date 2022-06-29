ESPN released its list of nominees for the 2022 ESPY awards on Tuesday, and Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi and former Tennessee Lady Vols forward Candace Parker headline the finalists.
Josi is nominated for Best NHL Player, along with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.
The 31-year-old Predators captain set new career highs in points (96), goals (23) and assists (73), breaking five Predators’ franchise records including single-season points, single-season assists, single-season shots, assists per game and total goals on ice for in the process.
Josi scored the most points of any blueliner in three decades, led all defensemen in points, assists, points per game, power play goals and shots, ranked second among defensemen in goals and power play points, was named to the NHL First All-Star Team, finished runner-up in the Norris Trophy voting, and was a Ted Lindsay Award finalist.
Parker is nominated for two awards — Best Athlete, women’s sports, and Best WNBA Player. She’s won five EPSYs in her career including the Best Athlete, women’s sports in 2008 and Best WNBA Player in 2009, 2013 and 2017.
Parker joined the Chicago Sky in 2021, helping lead the team to an upset of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA championship in October as a No. 6 seed. She averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game in 23 regular season games in 2021, and through 16 games this season, she’s averaging 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Other finalists for Best WNBA Player include Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury). Other finalists for Best Women’s Athlete include Oksana Masters (cross country skiing, road cycling, biathlon), Sunisa Lee (gymnastics) and Katie Ledecky (swimming).
WWE superstar Bianca Belair is also a nominee for Best WWE Moment for winning the RAW women’s championship at WrestleMania. Belair, a Knoxville native, was a track and field All-American and All-SEC selection at Tennessee before joining the ranks of professional wrestling.
She won the ESPY for Best WWE Moment last year as well when she and Sasha Banks made history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania.
