As it turns out, the workout videos legendary wrestler Ric Flair had been posting on his social media accounts of himself training with All Elite Wrestling star Jay Lethal weren’t for naught.
Flair has been preparing for an in-ring return on July 31 on an independent card titled “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The event will stream live on Fite TV.
His opponent for the event has yet to be announced, though Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer News reported he will team with AEW tag team FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) in a six-man tag team match against the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.
ESPN first reported the news and Flair later confirmed the report via Twitter saying, “The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!”
Flair’s farewell match will take place the day after WWE SummerSlam at nearby Nissan Stadium. Flair, a 16-time world champion, wrestled for WWE off and on over the last three decades with stints from 1991-93, 2001-2009, and 2012-2021 when he asked and was granted his release.
He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, inducted in 2008 for his in-ring career, and again in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen along with Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, and J.J. Dillon.
The 73-year-old Flair hasn’t wrestled since a September 2011 match against fellow wrestling legend Sting under the Impact Wrestling banner, and his list match with WWE was against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008.
Flair began his professional wrestling career in 1972 with the American Wrestling Association and rose to fame with Jim Crockett Promotions, the National Wrestling Alliance, and World Championship Wrestling.
