Nearly a year and five months after parting ways with 104.5-FM The Zone, Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow and Paul Kuharsky are returning to the Nashville radio airwaves.
Starting June 13, Outkick 360, which has been broadcast exclusively on Clay Travis’ Outkick OTT network since January 2021, will join 94.9-FM The Fan in the 2-5 p.m. time slot as part of the station’s rebrand.
The Fan, formerly known as The Game 2, is the sister station of ESPN 102.5-FM The Game and the flagship of the Nashville Sounds.
"One of my goals as the new PD was to figure out a way to add OutKick 360 to our talented lineup," 102.5 and 94.9 program director Chase McCabe said in a statement. "Re-imagining 94.9 as The Fan made that possible because not only do we add three voices that Nashville knows, but we are able to bring Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd back to the Music City. It’s a huge win for us and for our city.”
Outkick 360, known as the Midday 180 during its nine-year run on The Zone, currently broadcasts from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on Outkick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels, as well as several other streaming platforms.
Hutton was formerly a gameday host for Titans Radio, which airs on The Zone, but he stepped away from that role after Midday 180 left the station. Kuharsky covers the Titans on his website, Paulkuharsky.com.
“The opportunity to partner with Cromwell Media and 94.9 The Fan is in sync with the vision and direction we have for OutKick 360,” Hutton said in a release. “We live in Nashville and broadcast from downtown, and now we’re thrilled to be back on the radio providing the same entertaining show for the most loyal listener base in sports radio.”
The Fan’s weekly lineup will also feature The Dan Patrick Show weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and The Herd with Colin Cowherd weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Game’s weekly lineup is comprised of Robby & Rexrode (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.), Darren, Daunic & Chase (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Stillman & Company (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.