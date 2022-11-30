The University of Alabama at Birmingham was in need of a new head football coach, and the school zeroed in on Lipscomb Academy's Trent Dilfer.
Dilfer was officially named the Blazers head coach on Tuesday, replacing Bryant Vincent, who led the Blazers to a 6-6 record this season. Vincent stepped in for Bill Clark, who resigned in June for health reasons.
"Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about," Dilfer said in a statement. "The investments the university has made for UAB Football aligns with my vision of taking this program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff."
Clark led UAB to a 49-26 record in six seasons with two Conference USA championships and two bowl wins. Named C-USA Coach of the Year in 2017, Clark is best known for reviving the Blazer program following its termination in 2014 and a two-season hiatus.
UAB will be a member of the American Athletic Conference (which includes Navy, Temple, Memphis and SMU, among others) starting next season.
Lipscomb Academy defeated Christ Presbyterian Academy 42-0 on Thursday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga for its second straight the Division II-AA state championship. It was the Mustangs' third straight state final appearance.
In four seasons at Lipscomb Academy, Dilfer has a 43-10 record with two state titles. The Mustangs (13-0) are the top-ranked team in Division II-AA and the No. 15-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.
Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL after being drafted No. 6 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1997.
