Once a promising baseball prospect, former Tennessee Titans receiver Golden Tate is giving the sport another try.
Tate, who last played in an NFL game on Dec. 20, 2020, and spent a handful of games on the Titans’ practice squad last season, signed a deal with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League this week.
Former Titans quarterback Jake Locker also played in the WCL, which is typically a developmental summer league comprised of college players, prior to being drafted by Tennessee in 2011.
Tate went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in his team debut on Tuesday night — a 5-2 win over the Bend Elks.
A Hendersonville native and Pope John Paul II graduate, Tate played baseball in addition to football and track and field during his high school days, although he sat out his senior baseball season with a thumb injury.
He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 42nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of high school but did not sign. After three seasons at Notre Dame, he was drafted again in 2010 by the San Francisco Giants in the 50th round but chose not to sign again and instead passed on his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, where he was taken 60th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.
“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in statement. “As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”
Tate hit .262 in 18 games with four RBIs, six runs scored and three stolen bases as a freshman at Notre Dame. He followed that up with a strong sophomore campaign in which he hit .329 in 55 games with one home run, 21 RBIs, 45 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, a .399 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage.
"Having an elite athlete around, one who's competed on the world's biggest sports stage, is special,” Lefties owner Matt Acker said in a release. “His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League and for Golden."
