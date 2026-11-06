Featured NSC looks to cap historic regular season with exclamation point Multiple records up for grabs as Boys in Gold head to Cincinnati on Decision Day Logan Butts Logan Butts Author email Nov 6, 2026 Nov 6, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Maxwell Woledzi of Nashville SC controls the ball against the Philadelphia Union in the second half at GEODIS Park on October 28, 2026 in Nashville. Photo: Carly Mackler/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Decision Day, the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, looms on Saturday as teams across the league jockey for postseason positions and qualification.But for Nashville SC, only records are on the line. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmxE 92D 366? 2 9:DE@C:4 D62D@? 7@C E96 q@JD :? v@=5] %96 }@G] ` 9@>6 >2E49 282:?DE #65 qF== }6H *@C<[ :? H9:49 }$r 6C2D65 2 EH@\8@2= 567:4:E E@ H:? b\a[ 5@F3=65 2D 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^DA@CED^?D4^?2D9G:==6\D4\4=:?49\7C2?49:D6D\7:CDE\DFAA@CE6CD\D9:6=5\H:E9\H:?\2E\>@?EC62=^2CE:4=605f`ffc2`\ba6`\cce6\h_gf\`fch__37`cdf]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm$FAA@CE6CDV $9:6=5k^2m 46=63C2E:@?] k^AmkAmp7E6C 7@C4:?8 E96 }6H *@C< 5676?D6 :?E@ 2 A2:C @7 @H? 8@2=D[ 7@CH2C5 $2> $FCC:586 D=@EE65 9@>6 E96 >2E49 H:??6C :? E96 h`DE >:?FE6 @77 2 4C@DD 7C@> rC:DE:2? tDA:?@K2 — 9:D `__E9 |{$ 42C66C 2DD:DE — 7@==@H:?8 2 4@C?6C <:4<] $FCC:586 ?@H 92D `h 8@2=D @? E96 D62D@?[ E:65 7@C 7@FCE9 :? E96 |{$[ H9:=6 tDA:?@K2VD `d 2DD:DED A=246 9:> :? 2 E:6 7@C 7:7E9] %96 DE@AA286\E:>6 D4@C6 82G6 E96 A@DE\>2E49[ C2:?\D@2<65 EC@A9J 46=63C2E:@? 2 >@C6 ;F3:=2?E 766=]k^AmkAmQ%6? J62CD 28@[ E9:D H2D 2 5C62>[ 2?5 =@@< 2E E9:D E@?:89E[Q }$r >2;@C:EJ @H?6C y@9? x?8C2> D2:5 5FC:?8 E96 EC@A9J AC6D6?E2E:@?] Qx 2> D@ AC@F5 @7 6G6CJ3@5J E92E :D :?G@=G65 :? E9:D 4=F3]Q k^AmkAm%96 H:? C6DF=E65 :? }2D9G:==6 6BF2=:?8 a_ac x?E6C |:2>: 7@C E96 >@DE A@:?ED :? 2 D:?8=6 D62D@? H:E9 fc] xE 2=D@ 4@>A=6E65 2 A6C764E CF? 2E v6@5:D !2C< :? a_ae W`d\_\aX[ D6EE:?8 E96 =628F6 C64@C5 7@C D:?8=6\D62D@? 9@>6 H:?D W`dX 2?5 9@>6 A@:?ED WcfX]k^AmkAmQu:CDE @7 2==[ x H2?E E@ D2J VE92?< J@F D@ >F49[VQ w2?J |F<9E2C D2:5 5FC:?8 E96 A@DE\>2E49 46=63C2E:@?[ 9:D G@:46 ?62C=J 5C@H?65 @FE 3J |'! 492?ED 7C@> E96 4C@H5] Qt:89E J62CD 28@ H96? x 42>6 E@ }2D9G:==6[ ?@E 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 <?6H 23@FE D@446C] p?5 ?@H H6 2C6 E96 36DE E62> :? E96 |{$]Q k^AmkAm$2EFC52JVD >2E49 2E r:?4:??2E: 4@F=5 AFD9 }$r 7FCE96C :?E@ 9:DE@C:4 E6CC:E@CJ] p H:? @C 5C2H H@F=5 D6E E96 2==\E:>6 A@:?ED >2C<[ H9:=6 2 H:? H@F=5 3C62< E96 C64@C5 7@C >@DE G:4E@C:6D :? E96 A@DE\D9@@E@FE 6C2] k^AmkAmp s64:D:@? s2J D9FE@FE 7C@> 8@2=<66A6C qC:2? $49H2<6[ H9@ >256 2 <6J A6?2=EJ D2G6 282:?DE }6H *@C<[ H@F=5 E:6 3@E9 E96 D:?8=6\D62D@? E62> C64@C5 @7 `f 2?5 E96 :?5:G:5F2= C64@C5 @7 `e] %9:D H66<[ $49H2<6 H2D 42==65 FA E@ E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D |6?VD }2E:@?2= E62> 7@C E96 D64@?5 E:>6[ H9:=6 =67E 324< #665 q2<6C\(9:E:?8 62C?65 9:D 7:CDE 42==\FA] %96 A2:C H:== 5@? E96 $E2CD 2?5 $EC:A6D 5FC:?8 2 A2:C @7 }2E:@?D {628F6 >2E496D 282:?DE w2:E: :? }@G6>36C] k^AmkAm$2EFC52JVD >2E49 H:== <:4< @77 2E b A]>] 2E ur r:?4:??2E:VD %"{ $E25:F>] xE H:== DEC62> @? pAA=6 %'] k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville Sc Fc Cincinnati Mls Cup Playoffs Decision Day Mls Major League Soccer Major League Soccer Eastern Conference Teams Summer Association Football Leagues Major League Soccer Teams Eastern Conference (mls) Brian Schwake Logan Butts Author email Follow Logan Butts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 Victoria Broderick flips 4th Congressional District blue