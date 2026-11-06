Nashville SC v Philadelphia Union

Maxwell Woledzi of Nashville SC controls the ball against the Philadelphia Union in the second half at GEODIS Park on October 28, 2026 in Nashville.

 Photo: Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Decision Day, the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, looms on Saturday as teams across the league jockey for postseason positions and qualification.

But for Nashville SC, only records are on the line. 