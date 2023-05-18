When Nashville SC traded for defender Lukas MacNaughton last month, he had played just three games all season for Toronto FC.
MacNaughton has already played four games in all competitions for Nashville, and his new team hasn’t lost yet.
The Belgian-born defender made his biggest contribution to date Wednesday, scoring Nashville’s second goal — the first of his MLS career — and playing a full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami CF at Geodis Park.
The win extended Nashville’s unbeaten streak to seven matches (5-0-2) in all competitions, and five (3-0-2) in MLS contests.
In MacNaughton’s four straight starts in all competitions, Nashville is 3-0-1 and has outscored its opponents 8-2.
His presence has proven a huge boost for Nashville SC, which was without star central defender Walker Zimmerman, the team captain and U.S. Men’s National Team standout who missed his fourth straight game (all competitions) with a groin strain.
MacNaughton came to Nashville as part of the trade that sent forward C.J. Sapong to Toronto on April 25.
“You know what, these guys make it easy,” MacNaughton told media afterward. “The atmosphere is great, the players, and good people overall. So when you come in from the outside, it’s just very easy. You can be yourself and just focus on playing, so, very simple.”
Fafa Picault scored the opening goal for Nashville SC in the 33rd minute, converting a short crossing pass near the end line from Hany Mukhtar, who registered his team-best sixth assist on the play.
MacNaughton made it 2-0 in the 49th minute, heading Shaq Moore’s driven pass behind Miami goalie Drake Callender from about six yards away.
“It was something we’ve been practicing throughout the week,” MacNaughton said. “Also, you know, it’s something that I feel like I should’ve had two weeks ago. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m just excited to get on that ball and get the three points.”
Nashville SC got some added good news late in the game, when midfielder Randall Leal came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, marking his first MLS appearance since he suffered a hamstring strain in the season opener.
The only disappointment came in the closing seconds of stoppage time, when Miami’s Dixon Arroyo scored to deny Joe Willis a seventh clean sheet this season.
Nashville (6-3-4) remained in third place in MLS’s Eastern Conference, moving within two points of second-place New England.