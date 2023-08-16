The chant echoing through Geodis Park in the closing minutes Tuesday was an unmistakable one: “We want Mes-si!, We want Mes-si!”
Seconds later, the hometown fans had their wish, as the final whistle sounded in Nashville SC’s 2-0 win over C.F. Monterrey in a Leagues Cup semifinal game.
The result sets up quite the Saturday-night showdown at Geodis Park: Nashville will play host to soccer legend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup final.
The contest will mark the first time the Boys in Gold have played for a trophy, having already secured a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup by beating Monterrey.
Saturday’s challenge will come against one of the greatest players in the game’s history.
Messi has won the coveted Ballon d’Or award, given to the world’s best soccer player, a record seven times, most recently in 2021. And he is less than a year removed from guiding his native Argentina to a World Cup title, scoring two goals in the championship match against France.
The 36-year-old Messi has set a torrid pace since signing with Miami last month, as he has piled up nine goals and four assists in six Leagues Cup games — including a goal and an assist in Miami’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in a semifinal on Tuesday.
“We should be full of confidence,” Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty told reporters after Tuesday’s win. “I can tell you there’s no one in that locker room that’s afraid or scared of the moment, that’s scared to play this Miami team.
“With that being said, the respect level for what [Miami has] been able to accomplish in this tournament with the players they’ve brought in, namely Messi ... we have to respect that. They’re absolutely on fire, and with good reason. I think it’s a great challenge, man, ... a wonderful challenge. This is the reason why you play the game.”
Nashville recorded its second straight clean sheet on Tuesday, following a 5-0 shellacking of Minnesota United FC on Friday. The Boys in Gold have outscored six Leagues Cup opponents by a 15-8 margin, giving up half the goals against in their lone loss — 4-3 to Toluca.
A couple of bad omens early on against Monterrey did not seem to bode well for Nashville.
The first came in the 12th minute, when VAR controversially overturned what appeared to be a gorgeous goal by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar — a spectacular, curling shot from the top of the penalty box. Alex Muyl was ruled offside, though he did not touch the ball and did not appear to have distracted Monterrey goalie Esteban Andrada from an unsuccessful diving attempt.
“The actual build-up and then the finish was so incredibly good,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “I would have to assume that for whatever reason the goal was disallowed, it was a major, very important reason. … I would seriously question why that goal was scratched out.”
Then when the game resumed, Nashville was forced to make a critical personnel change.
Speedy midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg had injured himself on a long run downfield that set up Mukhtar’s overturned goal. He had to be removed, replaced by Fafa Picault.
Still, the Boys in Gold persevered.
In the 67th minute, Nashville captain Walker Zimmerman went high to win a header near midfield, the ball going directly to Mukhtar, who spun toward goal. After drawing in defenders, Mukhtar slid a pass to Sam Surridge, who calmly finished into the side of the net.
It was the third goal for Surridge in as many games since signing with Nashville as a designated player.
Goalie Elliot Panicco made two big saves in the closing moments to preserve Nashville’s 1-0 lead.
Then Picault iced the contest in the sixth minute of stoppage time, winning a one-on-one duel at the edge of the box and then blasting a left-footed shot straight over Andrada’s head.
Seconds later, Nashville had its big win and the crowd got what it wanted: a tournament championship game against one of the best players of all time, right here in Music City.
“I do believe that in a Cup final, and at home, we’ll be prepared,” Smith said. “There certainly will be no fear in the way that we play, and we’ll try to take the very best opportunity to do what nobody else has done at the moment, which is beat Miami.”