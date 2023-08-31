Just four days after playing one of the worst defensive games in franchise history, Nashville SC responded with a milestone effort against Inter Miami FC and Lionel Messi on Wednesday.
In producing a 0-0 draw on the road, Nashville (11-9-6) became the first team to hold Miami scoreless since Messi, one of the greatest players in soccer history, started playing 10 games ago. Messi had totaled 11 goals and six assists in his first nine appearances.
The result was that much more impressive considering the Boys in Gold were without two of their three designated players — center back Walker Zimmerman and striker Sam Surridge — and starting goalie Joe Willis, all out due to injury.
“I’m sure there are not going to be too many teams to come to this place now and be able to limit this Miami group to zero as we have tonight,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “It was a resounding display without the ball. Guys fulfilled their role to an absolute optimum and more, and it was obvious when I walked into the locker room how much some of those guys had put into this game.”
The draw snapped Nashville’s franchise-record, four-game losing streak in MLS play and served as quite a turnaround from last Saturday, when the Boys in Gold were smoked 4-0 by Atlanta United FC.
It marked just the second time Miami has been held to fewer than two goals in the 10 games Messi has played. The only other occurrence was also against Nashville, when the Boys in Gold finished regulation tied 1-1 with Miami, only to lose in a penalty-kick shootout. Messi scored Miami’s lone goal in that Aug. 19 game, the Leagues Cup Final.
“The approach Gary Smith talked about was staying very compact and not getting frustrated because they were going to have the ball a lot of the time,” Nashville midfielder Tah Brian Anunga said. “So stay disciplined and stay focused.
“Messi likes to drift and find loose pockets and loose balls, especially behind [the defense]. So we tried to limit his chances throughout the game. The tactic was to stay compact, stay disciplined and stay focused throughout 90 minutes, which is not easy to do. But we’re happy with the result.”
Miami (6-14-4), which is now unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions, dominated possession in the contest. But Nashville limited the hosts to four shots on goal, blocking six of Miami’s shot attempts. Goalie Elliot Panicco made one of the game’s biggest saves in the closing seconds, using his right foot to stop Messi from inside the box.
Nashville had a couple of good scoring chances in the second half, after leading goal-scorer Hany Mukhtar and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg were inserted into the lineup.
Miami finished with 0.7 expected goals scored, compared to Nashville’s 0.4.
“We expected obviously to concede possession,” Smith said. “Lionel Messi himself can carve an opportunity out of pretty much nothing, and I thought tonight the guys did a wonderful job, and genuinely giving it everything they could to try and really block that bright and purposeful attack Miami has.”