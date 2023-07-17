Here’s a disturbing but revealing trend for Nashville SC: In their last six games, the Boys in Gold have produced almost twice as many red cards (five) as goals (three).
It’s not a pretty state of affairs for Nashville (11-8-5), which lost 3-1 at FC Cincinnati on Saturday, marking the first time in franchise history it has suffered three straight defeats. The team heads into a month-long break from Major League Soccer games having lost five of its last six contests, slipping to fourth place in the 15-team Eastern Conference in the process.
Just as concerning as the losses is the compilation of red cards for Nashville, which has finished its past two games with nine players. Nashville back Taylor Washington and forward Fafa Picault were ejected in the loss to Cincinnati, while backs Daniel Lovitz and Shaq Moore were tossed last Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union.
Three days after Nashville coach Gary Smith delivered extensive criticism of the officiating following the Philadelphia loss, he once again pointed his finger at the referee — this time Ramy Touchan — as being at least part of the problem.
Smith questioned two of the yellow cards Touchan administered, one each to Washington and Picault, and also indicated Touchan was rattled by the vocal crowd in a match-up of two of the conference’s top teams.
“It looked to me like he was just struggling to deal with the atmosphere, and the pressure I think told on some of the choices and decisions he made,” Smith said. “And yet again, we’ve been on the receiving end of it.”
But after watching both Washington and Picault make inexplicably bad decisions to get their second yellow cards, Smith at least acknowledged his players have to do a better job controlling themselves.
In the 68th minute, Washington, battling for possession, needlessly reached out and swiped the ball with his hand. He immediately put both hands behind his back, all but signaling his guilt to those watching.
Two minutes later, Picault, after losing a possession battle, lost his head in the aftermath. When Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga stepped in Picault’s way, Picault shoved him, drawing his second yellow and leaving Nashville down two men for the remainder of the game.
At that point, a plucky Nashville team — minus Lovitz, Moore and midfielder Anibal Godoy (international call-up) — was still tied 1-1.
But it took just four minutes for Cincinnati to reap the benefits of its two-man advantage, scoring the game-winning goal.
“Look, I’ve said to the guys in there, `Your conduct’s just got to change. You can’t continue in the same vein [after receiving a yellow card],’” Smith said. “Otherwise, with an official as weak as the one we’ve had again, you’ve now put yourself in a position you get sent off. So, yes, there are some things that [the team] can do, and certainly the officiating again today should be looked at.”
In addition to turning around the recent rash of red cards, Nashville must also find a way to relieve its goal-scoring drought in order to resume its winning ways.
Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has gone six straight games without a goal and the team hasn’t found another answer, scoring just three times during its current 1-5 stretch.
It’s possible, however, that help is on the way as it’s been reported that Nashville has agreed to terms on a deal with Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge, 24, who scored seven goals in 17 games in England’s Championship League in 2021-22.
Nashville doesn’t play its next MLS game until Aug. 20, as a month-long Leagues Cup competition gets underway this weekend. It’s a World Cup-style tournament for club teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and the top three finishers will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Smith hopes Nashville can take advantage of some down time, resting some injured and overworked players while discovering new offensive options.
There are 10 games left in the MLS season.
“When you’re not putting points on the board, everything tightens up [in the conference race],” Smith said. “I think all of the teams around us are going to be looking and saying, `We’ve got a 10-game sprint to the end of the year.’
“So for us, we get our group back together again, we get ourselves back on track. We get some time to work. We get some players that have got some elements that we can hopefully get back into line and, fingers crossed, we might even be able to add a body or two, and that will give everyone a boost.”