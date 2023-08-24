Just a week after playing the most high-profile game in franchise history, Nashville SC faces a challenge of a different sort: returning to the routine of regular-season play.
Nashville’s seven-game run through the in-season Leagues Cup was a month-long thrill ride, a journey that saw the Boys in Gold knock off top Mexican clubs Club America and C.F. Monterrey, and eliminate Major League Soccer power FC Cincinnati as well.
That competition came to an end Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Geodis Park, when Nashville fell in a penalty-kick shootout to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the final.
The question now is whether Nashville (11-8-5) will be able to process that loss and move on, as the team begins a 10-game sprint to the end of MLS’ regular season on Saturday at Atlanta United FC.
The Boys in Gold have 38 points and sit sixth in the 15-team Eastern Conference. The top nine teams make the playoffs.
“I don’t suspect that there’s going to be any hangover from that final,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said Thursday. “Those emotions, for 24-48 hours, they’re not easy to deal with. But the reaction I saw [Wednesday] and expect [Thursday] leads me to believe that we’re in a good spot and we’re ready to go again.”
Nashville’s hope is that its play in the Leagues Cup will help turn around a regular season that was tumbling in the wrong direction in July. The team had lost three straight games for the first time in franchise history and been outscored 6-1 in those contests, which culminated with a 3-1 loss to Cincinnati on July 27.
“We found ourselves in what could only be classified as a slump, and results were certainly not going our way,” Smith said. “So somehow, some way we need to turn the corner on that and our guys did a wonderful job. It wasn’t an immediate turnaround ... but slowly but surely into the knockout round, I thought we saw a far more consistent and maybe Nashville-looking group that we’ve all been accustomed to. The results certainly gave guys some confidence.”
There were a number of reasons for the turnaround during Leagues Cup play, but it’s hard to look past the addition of forward Sam Surridge.
Signed as Nashville’s third designated player in July, Surridge debuted in the Leagues Cup and wound up totaling three goals and two assists in his first four games. Surridge only started one of those games, the final against Miami, as he built up his conditioning.
His presence should make it more likely that Nashville surges — instead of slumps — when it returns to MLS play.
“You’ve got to give credit to the player himself and the way he’s projected himself, how open he’s been, how honest he’s been, how he’s worked,” Smith said of Surridge. “I think the respect he’s gained immediately from the group is important, and how quickly that connection starts to develop, that relationship.
“But I think you’ve got to give credit to the whole team in general. There’s a very good spirit amongst the players and the group we have here, no two ways about it. … This group in general are very happy and [eager] to certainly absorb somebody of Sam’s statute and character into the team.”