Nashville SC has advanced to the knockout stage of Leagues Cup 2023 and will take on FC Cincinnati in TQL Stadium on Friday.
Nashville moved on as a result of Toluca’s 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids late Monday night.
That outcome meant Toluca (from Liga MX) finished first in the three-team group, with Nashville also advancing as the second-place team. In Nashville’s two group-stage games, the Boys in Gold defeated Colorado 2-1 and lost to Toluca 4-3.
There are 32 teams left in the Leagues Cup, which is a month-long competition that goes on during a break in Major League Soccer. It’s a World Cup-style tournament for club teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and the top three finishers overall will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Nashville forward Fafa Picault said he wants his team focused on winning the competition, even though the results don’t matter in MLS play.
“From my perspective, I want to win everything,” Picault said. “I think we share that as a group. We all share that mentality. You don’t come into a Leagues Cup game taking it as a vacation cup. So, I think you want to go through. It’s another opportunity to bring some silverware to the club, so as far as we can go.
“If we can win this, I think it will be huge for the club and big for us. We have enough depth and we have a good enough group to get through this and still to be productive throughout the week. So I am definitely not looking forward to having weeks off to just wait for [MLS play] again. That is where my head is at.”
Nashville now meets Cincinnati in what should be a spicy rematch of a July 15 league game that saw Cincinnati rally for a 3-1 victory. In that contest, Nashville scored first and then allowed three straight goals. Two of those goals came after midfielder Taylor Washington and forward Fafa Picault were given red cards in the second half, leaving Nashville with just nine players.
That’s part of a troubling trend for Nashville, which has totaled six red cards in its last eight games across all competitions. Forward Teal Bunbury will sit out the game against Cincinnati after picking up a red card against Toluca.
It’s possible that newly signed striker Sam Surridge, the team’s third designated player, could make his debut against Cincinnati, depending on whether the English-born player’s P-1 visa has been secured. Nashville paid English club team Nottingham Forest a reported $6.5 million transfer fee for Surridge, a designated player who is under contract through 2026, with an option for 2027.
Normally a pretty airtight team in front of its own goal, Nashville will need to better its defensive effort of last week if it is to pick up its first win in three meetings against Cincinnati this season.
The high-scoring loss to Toluca marked just the second time this year Nashville had surrendered more than two goals in a contest across all competitions. The other such game was the 3-1 loss to Cincinnati in July.
“There’s got to be an intensity, drive and competitiveness about individuals on the field,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said following the loss to Toluca. “I don’t think we can say that everyone’s on the button right now.
“That could be fatigue at this stage of the season. We can certainly say the climate has affected the way the players go about their business for 90 minutes. [But] there’s also choices on when to trap players, some of the communication that goes on, and there’s a lot of breakdowns at the moment.”