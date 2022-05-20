Nashville SC christened Geodis Park with a sellout crowd in its home opener on May 1, and fans have shown up ready to rock ever since.
Four matches into the venue’s existence, Geodis Park has averaged nearly 28,000 fans per game, ranking Nashville SC fourth in MLS in average attendance. The three clubs ranked higher all play in football stadiums.
“It’s been a mix of very good support, certainly here it’s more raucous than we’ve felt before because of the dynamics of the stadium,” NSC coach Gary Smith said following a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on Wednesday. “We managed to find a very good rhythm at [Nissan] Stadium, and it concerned me when we came here — not because it isn’t a quality stadium, but were we going to be able to find that groove and gather that confidence that we had over the course of two years previously? And the guys have done a great job.”
Following a demoralizing loss in Houston, Nashville needed a bounce-back win.
Fortunately, NSC was returning for a two-match homestand to a stadium in which it has yet to suffer a defeat, and to a city where it hasn’t lost in its past 23 matches. Nashville has outscored its opponents 49-23 during this stretch, and Wednesday’s win improved the club to 5-1-4 all-time in the month of May.
But the fans were the real story of Wednesday’s match.
Midfielders Alex Muyl and Hany Mukhtar tallied Nashville’s two goals before the 55th minute, with Muyl’s bringing the crowd to its feet early and setting the tone for the rest of the game.
“It’s a special moment where I get to reward myself,” said Muyl, who credited the goal to being a culmination of his hard work and his relaxed-yet-active mindset. “It’s one of the better goals I’ve scored in my career, but most importantly it’s a goal that gets us momentum and gets us started on the right foot.”
“If [the players] start to feel that synergy with the crowd again, which they’ve already started to, each crowd and group have a very different connection, and I think the fans here have got not just a good relationship with the players, but they understand some of the dynamics of the group, the team and certainly of the individuals,” Smith added.
Nashville SC has had a daunting schedule since the start of May, packing in eight matches, including two U.S. Open Cup matches and four matches in a 10-day span.
The club closes out the month with three more games, including one more at home against Atlanta United on Saturday. Nashville is 3-0-1 at Geodis Park this season.
“Now we look forward to Atlanta; they don’t have a midweek game so again, the odds are kind of stacked against us,” Muyl said. “Luckily, we’re at home, so hopefully we can continue on this run [of defending home field].”
