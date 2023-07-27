The Titans have announced the dates they’ll wear their Oilers throwbacks jerseys this season, and one of the choices is sure to inflame a controversy.
Tennessee will first don the Oilers throwbacks for an Oct. 29 home game against the Atlanta Falcons. That contest is part of the annual Oilers/Titans Alumni Weekend, a tradition that began years ago.
The second game is also at Nissan Stadium, a Dec. 17 meeting against the Houston Texans, an AFC South rival.
The decision to wear the throwbacks against Houston could certainly be taken as a dig against that franchise and city, as former Oilers/Titans owner Bud Adams moved the team from Houston to Tennessee in 1997.
The Titans were allowed to keep the franchise’s history, despite the fact Houston’s second NFL team — the Texans — began play in 1999.
The Oilers throwback jerseys even feature “Luv Ya Blue” inscribed inside the jersey neckline, referencing the Oilers mania that swept Houston in the late 1970s, when Bum Phillips was coaching the likes of Earl Campbell, Robert Brazile and Dan Pastorini in the old Astrodome.
All of that irks some Texans fans, not to mention some current and former Texans players, such as recently retired great J.J. Watt.
Watt was only 8 years old when the Oilers moved to Tennessee, but after spending most of his 12-year career in Houston, he sympathized with angry Texans fans.
“I lived in Houston for 10 years,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “My first training camp I met Bum Phillips. I was coached by Wade. I’ve seen first hand how much the people of Houston loved the Oilers. Earl, Bruce, Warren, Dr. Doom, etc. Luv Ya Blue is real. So yeah it pains me for Houston and those fans.”
Titans safety Kevin Byard said Wednesday he’s eager to wear the throwback jerseys, which have earned almost universally positive reviews from players and fans.
“Best throwbacks in the league,” Byard said. “I know a lot of teams are doing the throwbacks and all these different things. I think it will look really good, especially with the red facemask. It’s going to look really cool. Definitely want to win some games in those right there, maybe convince [owner Amy Adams Strunk] to try to bring those back a little bit more often in the future.”
Byard didn’t offer much sympathy for Houston fans who might be bothered by the Titans wearing the old Oilers jerseys.
“I mean, no,” Byard said. “I don’t think I was even born when they was playing back there in Houston with the Oilers jersey, and if I was, I was a little kid, so I don’t really have anything to add onto those guys that are salty.
“It is what it is. You can’t get mad. It’s the same franchise, so what do you want us to do?”