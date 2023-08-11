It’s hard to imagine an NFL team heading into the preseason with any less recent experience at the starting tackle positions than the Titans.
Assuming the Titans use their first-team offensive line for part of Saturday’s game against Chicago, we’re likely to see the unit manned by Andre Dillard on the left and Chris Hubbard on the right.
Those two players combined for all of 76 offensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference, with Dillard playing 37 in Philadelphia and Hubbard 39 in Cleveland.
Getting even more specific, Dillard played just four snaps at left tackle last season, while Hubbard played just three at right tackle.
But the Titans will be counting on those two to help bolster an offensive line that surrendered 49 sacks last season, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL.
Dillard and Hubbard are part of a radically overhauled Titans offensive line, as Aaron Brewer is the only returning starter — and he’s switching from guard to center this year. Nicholas Petit-Frere was penciled in as a returning starter at right tackle before he was suspended six games for violating the league’s gambling policy.
“I think the most important thing is they continue to improve on some of the things that we've seen here in the last couple of practices,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel, looking ahead to the Chicago game. “They continue to work as a unit, helping each other in protection, making sure that we're building the pocket inside or that they're trying to see the things that have shown up here lately in practice. Trying to stay inside out on guys — just the fundamentals, the things that we preach, taking the next step in live action and how we finish, what our conditioning level is. There'll be a lot of good things to be able to see.”
Dillard, who signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Titans during the offseason, is trying to resuscitate a career that began with Philadelphia selecting him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started four games as a rookie, missed all of 2020 with a bicep injury and then lost a battle for a starting spot in 2021.
The 27-year-old Washington native has a calm, reserved manner, a dramatic difference from the outspoken Taylor Lewan, who was the primary starter at left tackle over the past nine seasons.
“I don’t necessarily have to get mad,” Dillard said of his personality. “It’s all about controlled aggression, you know what I’m saying? You don’t got to be a crazy, rah-rah, loud guy to go out there and get your job done.”
Dillard, who says his confidence and comfort level have increased since the start of training camp, is looking forward to his significant new responsibilities — a potential reboot for his NFL aspirations.
“Yeah, [I’ve] been looking forward to this for a long time,” Dillard said. “I’ve worked for it. I’ve really wanted this and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”
The 32-year-old Hubbard, a nine-year veteran, has plenty of NFL experience, having started 49 of his 85 career games. But that experience hasn’t come over the last two seasons, as Hubbard — who was injured for most of 2021 — has played just 39 snaps in each of the past two years.
So, in the span of a couple weeks, Hubbard went from a free agent who’d seen little action over two years to the Titans’ starting right tackle spot.
“Man, I got to thank God on that,” Hubbard said. “It’s a blessing to be in this position, to have this opportunity. Definitely taking it one day at a time and really thank God. I’m not taking it for granted.”
One reason Hubbard is eagerly anticipating Saturday’s preseason contest: He wants as many snaps as possible to help regain his game conditioning heading into 2023.
“It’s all about being prepared, staying ready and getting my wind up under me, getting that football wind back up under me,” Hubbard said. “That’s what it boils down to. I’m looking to just do my job, continue to do it at a high level and showcase it and show my teammates what I can do.”