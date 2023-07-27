The Titans have added a veteran free agent tackle, but not the one that’s received most of the attention lately.
The team signed Chris Hubbard, who worked out for the Titans last Saturday along with George Fant. Fant signed with Houston on Friday, according to reports, after working out for the Texans earlier this week.
The 6-4, 295-pound Hubbard is a nine-year veteran, having played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and the last five with Cleveland.
But Hubbard has had difficulty staying on the field for the past three seasons.
In 2020, he was limited to 11 games before a dislocated kneecap and torn knee ligaments led to season-ending surgery.
In 2021, Hubbard played just one game, suffering a season-ending triceps injury in the Browns’ opener.
In 2022, the 32-year-old Hubbard was healthy but was low on the depth chart, playing in just four games and making one start.
So over the last two seasons, Hubbard, a University of Alabama-Birmingham alum, has played in a combined five games and taken a combined 78 offensive snaps.
Overall, Hubbard has played in 85 games, starting 26. He has a wealth of experience at right tackle, as Hubbard has played 2,967 snaps at the position, per Pro Football Focus.
In 2020, the last time he saw significant playing time, Hubbard posted a 71.9 overall grade, per PFF — 64.9 in the running game and 78.3 as a pass blocker. In 164 pass-blocking snaps that season, Hubbard allowed zero sacks, two hits and five hurries.
The Titans will be without starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for the season’s first six games following his six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel indicated Tuesday that Jamarco Jones would get the first shot at filling Petit-Frere’s spot, but Jones does not have a lot of experience at right tackle. Jones was not at practice on Friday.
Fant had seemed the more likely signing of the Titans’ two workouts last Saturday.
A Bowling Green, Ky., native and Western Kentucky alum, Fant had played 83 NFL games over six NFL seasons, starting 60. He had significant experience at right tackle but had played other positions on the offensive line as well.
The 6-5, 322-pound Fant did miss nine games last season due to injury, so it’s possible the Titans had some health concerns. It’s also likely Fant would have been looking for more money than Hubbard, which might also have played a part in the decision.