Jalen Hurd’s final shot at an NFL career ended all too quickly and — unfortunately for Hurd — all too predictably.
Just a week after signing with the New England Patriots, the former Beech High and University of Tennessee star was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list on Tuesday, meaning the wide receiver had apparently called it a career.
A Hendersonville native, Hurd suffered an undisclosed injury in training camp on Monday and did not practice with the Patriots on Tuesday.
The Patriots claimed wide receiver Thyrick Pitts off waivers from Chicago to take Hurd's spot on the roster.
Hurd did earn notice at Patriots camp by making a leaping touchdown catch of a Bailey Zappe pass on Sunday, but in the end, injury found him again.
The 27-year-old Hurd, one of the greatest running backs in state preps history, was a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 but never played a regular-season down in the NFL because of injuries.
He suffered a season-ending back injury prior to his rookie year, tore an ACL during training camp in 2020 and went on injured reserve again early in 2021 with another knee injury. The 49ers waived Hurd on Nov. 11, 2021, and he hadn’t been with a team until he signed with New England on July 24.
The 6-4, 227-pound Hurd had a legendary high school career, running for 394 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Beech to a 56-35 win over Columbia in the 2012 state 5A title game as a junior.
He set a state record that year with 3,357 rushing yards. In his career at Beech, Hurd totaled 5,608 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns, prompting the school to retire his No. 18 jersey in 2015.
In three seasons at Tennessee, Hurd piled up 2,638 rushing yards, the sixth-most in school history.
But he chose to transfer to Baylor following his junior season in 2016.
One of the primary reasons he made the move, which required Hurd to sit out a year, was to switch from running back to wide receiver. He wound up playing both positions at Baylor in 2018, catching 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 48 carries for 209 yards.
Hurd was considered a work in progress as a wide receiver when the 49ers drafted him.
But there was plenty of potential, as Hurd flashed at times during the 2019 preseason.
It’s a shame he just couldn’t stay healthy.