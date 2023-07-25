One of the greatest running backs in state history will get another chance at an NFL career.
Hendersonville’s Jalen Hurd, who starred at Beech High and at the University of Tennessee, was signed Monday by the New England Patriots, according to NFL analyst Jordan Schultz of The Score.
The 27-year-old Hurd was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, but he has never played a regular-season down in the NFL because of injuries.
He suffered a season-ending back injury prior to his rookie year, tore an ACL during training camp in 2020 and went on injured reserve again early in 2021 with another knee injury. The 49ers waived Hurd on Nov. 11, 2021, and he hasn’t been with a team since then.
The 6-4, 227-pound Hurd had a legendary high-school career, running for 394 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Beech to a 56-35 win over Columbia in the 2012 state 5A title game as a junior.
He set a state record that year with 3,357 rushing yards. In his career at Beech, Hurd totaled 5,608 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns, prompting the school to retire his No. 18 jersey in 2015.
In three seasons at Tennessee, Hurd piled up 2,638 rushing yards, the sixth-most in school history.
But he chose to transfer to Baylor following his junior season in 2016.
One of the primary reasons he made the move, which required Hurd to sit out a year, was to switch from running back to wide receiver. He wound up playing both positions at Baylor in 2018, catching 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 48 carries for 209 yards.
Hurd was considered a work in progress as a wide receiver when the 49ers drafted him.
But there was plenty of potential, as Hurd flashed at times during the 2019 preseason.
Injuries appeared to have robbed him of an NFL career.
Now it looks like there’s at least one more opportunity.