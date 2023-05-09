The Titans’ failure to significantly upgrade an inadequate wide receiver room so far this offseason has been well documented.
Even after the bulk of free agency and the NFL Draft, the Titans’ wide receiver corps ranks last in the league, per ESPN analyst Mike Clay, who — on a scale of one to four — gave Tennessee’s wide receiver unit a grade of 0.1.
But one thing that could help bolster the Titans’ predicted lack of productivity in the passing attack is the ascendancy of tight end Chig Okonkwo as he enters his second season.
The 6-2, 244-pound Okonkwo left Titans fans eager for more in 2022, especially as they saw his production increase as the season progressed. He caught just eight passes in his first 10 games, but posted 24 receptions over his last seven contests — including one three-game stretch of 14 passes for 167 yards (11.9-yard average).
It was no surprise to hear Okonkwo say he believed in himself more and more as the year progressed.
“I’d say [I learned] that the only thing I need really is confidence to go out there and play,” Okonkwo said. “I feel like I have all the ability in the world, but for me it’s just having the confidence to go out there and understand I can do it. Throughout the season last year, that’s one thing I found, that each game I was building confidence and I felt like I was getting a lot better throughout the season.”
The interest in Okonkwo is in part due to his big-play ability.
Among tight ends who caught at least 30 passes in 2022, Okonkwo led the NFL in average yards per catch (14.0), average yards after the catch (7.8) and average yards per route run (2.61), per Pro Football Focus.
Seven of Okonkwo’s 32 catches went for 20 yards or more, while three went for 40 yards or more.
Still, Okonkwo believes his rookie season could have been even better, which is why he has targeted specific fields of improvement for year two.
“For me, [improvement is] not just relying on my speed all the time on routes, being able to set guys up and break guys off, and being able to get open in shorter spaces,” Okonkwo said. “Also in the run game, I’d say getting stronger in the combinations and blocking from inline, and just learning the run game and learning the spots, learning exactly where we’re going so I can feel faster.”
In addition to an overhauled tight-end room — Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim are gone, replaced by fifth-round draft pick Josh Whyle and free-agent signee Trevon Wesco — Okonkwo will have to adapt to new coaching this season.
Tim Kelly is the team’s new offensive coordinator and Tony Dews, who previously coached Titans running backs, takes over as tight ends coach.
“I’ll say the main thing for [Dews] is details,” Okonkwo said. “He’s very big on the details and trying to bring the best out of me. So I feel like he’s going to be that coach that’s going to be on my back all the time trying to get the best out of me. So that will be fun.”
What will be fun for Titans fans is if Okonkwo’s next step helps balance out a seemingly needy group of wide receivers.