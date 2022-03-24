The Will Richard sweepstakes have officially begun.
After entering the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, Richard, a freshman guard for Belmont this season, has garnered plenty of interest from a who’s who of college basketball programs.
Jamie Shaw of On3.com reported schools that have already reached out to Richard including BYU, Clemson, Creighton, Georgia Tech, Loyola-Chicago, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Stanford and West Virginia.
Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com also reported that Butler, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina and UCF have contacted Richard in the past 36 hours.
Richard averaged 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game en route to landing a spot on the OVC All-Newcomer team. He shot 46.8 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from 3, and was Belmont’s second-leading rebounder, second-best free-throw shooter and third-leading scorer.
Richard’s departure is a big blow to a Bruins squad that is already losing All-OVC first team selections Grayson Murphy and Nick Muszynski, plus Knoxville native Luke Smith, and 6-foot-8 forward Caleb Hollander.
Following Richard’s departure, the Bruins will be without their second, third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers as they transition to the Missouri Valley Conference next seasons.
Leading scorer Ben Sheppard (16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds per game) and rising junior guard Jacobi Wood (6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds per game) become Belmont’s top returning players in 2022.
The Bruins do have four incoming freshman next season, headlined by Class 3A Mr. Basketball winner Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who averaged 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for Greeneville this season.
