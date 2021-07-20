Tennessee State’s Devon Starling was already a pretty good running back during his redshirt freshman year with the Tigers last season.
Now, Starling has the added benefit of having one of college football’s most decorated runners and the Tennessee Titans’ all-time leading rusher Eddie George as his new head coach.
With George’s guidance and Starling’s natural athleticism and ability to pick apart opposing defenses, TSU could feature one of the more feared rushing attacks in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2021.
"A lot of pressure is going to be on Devon Starling," George said during OVC Media Day. "I've challenged him not just to exert his physical attributes on the field but become a true student of the game.
"I want him to understand defenses; what they're doing, know their tendencies, look a little bit deeper at them. Because if you can understand the nuances of a defense, how the techniques are being played especially on the defensive line, you can anticipate, play faster and play more confidently."
Starling, the OVC Co-Freshman of the Year and an All-OVC first team selection, was one of the better tailbacks in the conference last season, leading the OVC with 92.6 yards per game and ranking third in yards per carry (5.2) and fifth in rushing yards (648).
He led all freshman in rushing, was one of three freshmen to rank in the top 10 of the OVC in rushing, was one of two freshmen with more than 500 yards rushing, and was named an All-American by Hero Sports and BOXTOROW HBCU.
His breakout season came as no surprise to Nashville-area fans who watched Starling run rampant for 2,159 yards, 25 touchdowns and the Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football award at Cane Ridge in 2018.
Starling originally committed to Memphis his senior year, where he was buried on the depth chart behind several other talented backs. He transferred to TSU in June of 2020 for the promise of more playing time and a chance at a fresh start.
Now, with George taking over for the departed Rod Reed and looking to put his stamp on the Tigers program, Starling should be an even more featured part of the offense. Starling’s ability is a given, but George plans to mold him into more than just a north-to-south runner.
“He’s been a great addition to this program because he’s helping everyone out learning the game,” Starling added. “…It's exciting because I can pick his brain. Coach George has been a great role model for me with the way he talks to me and actually teaches me the game of football instead of just going out there and relying on my athletic ability. Who better to learn from than a Heisman Trophy winner and Hall of Fame running back?”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
