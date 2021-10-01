As the national profile of the Tennessee State University men’s basketball program continues to rise, the school continues to search for new avenues to feature its student-athletes on a national stage.
According to a report by Marc Spears of The Undefeated, TSU and Vanderbilt are holding a private joint pro day on Monday for NBA scouts to evaluate players from both programs. Vanderbilt’s portion will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Gymnasium followed by the TSU portion from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Gentry Center.
The event could serve as a springboard for TSU players like All-OVC shooting guard Carlos Marshall, four-star forward Christian Brown, who was a top 100 recruit who transferred from Georgia, or Master P’s son Hercy Miller, a three-star freshman with a multi-million dollar NIL deal. Vanderbilt has a few draft hopefuls including Scotty Pippen Jr. and Minnesota transfer Liam Robbins.
“We’ve been able to put together a pro day, which has never been done in Tennessee State history,” TSU men’s coach Penny Collins told I. “I don’t know if there has ever been one in HBCU history.”
According to The Undefeated’s report, it will mark the first time an NBA pro day has been held in tandem by a Power 5 school and an HBCU.
Including Vanderbilt was a nice way for Collins to get his foot in the NBA door. The Commodores have several NBA connections including head coach Jerry Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran, and Pippen Jr.’s father Scottie Pippen, a six-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star.
The event is the culmination from months of leg work done by Collins over the summer to find a way to not only put TSU on the map but to increase the school’s capacity to manufacture professional basketball players.
“This year, I had one goal in mind and that was to get [this] done,” Collins continued. “So, I went to NBA summer league and got in contact with every NBA team…I talked to all kinds of NBA personnel from front-office people to the NBPA [National Basketball Players Association], scouts, teams, coaches, all of that, and agents. From that, I’ve tried to build real relationships with people and trying to go above and beyond the coaching title.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.