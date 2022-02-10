After losing four key schools to other leagues, the Brentwood-based Oho Valley Conference announced its second addition in the past two months, extending an invitation to the University of Southern Indiana.
USI, which is based in Evansville and currently competes at the NCAA Division II level, will jump to Division I during the 2022-23 school year and be eligible to compete for OVC championships that season. The school’s first full season of Division I membership will be the 2026-27 season when USI can start earning automatic bids to NCAA championships.
The OVC now has nine member schools for the 2022-23 season including the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee at Martin.
The additions of Arkansas-Little Rock and Southern Indiana helps offset the losses of Austin Peay, Belmont, Jacksonville State and Murray State.
“This is an important day for USI and for our athletic programs,” USI President Ronald Rochon said. “We are honored to have been invited and to accept an invitation from the Ohio Valley Conference as we transition to Division I athletics — the highest level of athletic play.
“The OVC has an impressive record of stability and success, and they will be a strong partner for us as we make this logical step of growth and expansion and as we work to meet our strategic plan goal of elevating the visibility and reputation of this great institution. This is not only a great opportunity for USI but also for this community and state.”
Southern Indiana sponsors 10 different sports including baseball, softball and volleyball, as well as men’s and women’s teams for basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis and track and field.
USI has won Division II national titles in baseball (2010, 2014), softball (2018) and men’s basketball (1995). The men’s basketball team has four NCAA Division II regional championships (1994, 1995, 2004, 2019) while the women’s basketball team has two (1997, 2001).
“We are delighted that the University of Southern Indiana will become the newest member of the Ohio Valley Conference,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “Given USI’s history of athletic success, including its national championships, its commitment to student-athlete academic achievement, and its visionary leadership, we are confident they will be a tremendous addition to our conference. We are excited to add another exemplary member and start the next chapter in our rich conference history.”
