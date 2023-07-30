Rice University has hired Vanderbilt deputy athletic director Tommy McClelland as the school’s next director of athletics.
He will start at Rice on Aug. 14.
McClelland had been at Vanderbilt since 2020, when he was hired after serving as Louisiana Tech’s athletic director since 2013, helping guide the school’s football team to six straight bowl games.
At Vanderbilt, McClelland served as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and revenue generation, while directing the Commodores’ marketing and promotional efforts, ticket operations and sales, fan engagement and hospitality, broadcasting and partnership with Learfield, the school’s media rights holder.
"We're thrilled to be able to attract someone with Tommy's breadth of experience and success," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said in a release. "He brings the values of academic excellence and deep integrity that define Rice, coupled with a passionate desire to compete successfully at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. These attributes will be critical for Rice's first season in the American Athletic Conference and the years to follow."
McClelland provided oversight of the Vandy United campaign, which raised more than $300 million to support the construction of new and renovated athletic facilities at the university.
He’ll likely use those same skills at Rice, which will reportedly be seeking to tap into its alumni base for fundraising as it enters the AAC this season.
"Rice is a world class university with a storied athletics tradition," McClelland said in a release. "The institution's move to the American Athletic Conference signifies its ongoing commitment to elevating the Rice athletics programs and competing at the highest level. I look forward to locking arms with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community and the Greater Houston community as we work together to unlock the full potential of Rice Athletics."
McClelland is Vanderbilt’s second deputy athletic director to leave the school in the last few weeks, as Kristene Kelly — previously the deputy athletic director for internal affairs/senior woman administrator at the school — was earlier this month named director of athletics at Albany State University.
Kelly and McClelland were each hired by Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee in September 2020.