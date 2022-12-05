It likely won’t draw as large a crowd as last year’s Purdue-Tennessee matchup, but the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 could feature a projected top-10 NFL Draft pick as the Kentucky Wildcats play the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Both teams took divergent paths to get to Nashville as Kentucky started 4-0 before dropping five of its last eight games while Iowa rebounded from a 3-4 start to win four of its last five and become bowl eligible.
This is the second straight year the two schools will meet in a bowl game after the Wildcats bested the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl last season.
“The Big Blue Nation always paints Nashville blue and the hospitality is second to none,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We look forward to a great week and our team can’t wait to play one more time this year.”
Added Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz: “Our players and staff have worked hard to earn this invitation and we look forward to our visit to Nashville. We understand first-hand the quality of our opponent and look forward to playing on December 31.”
While quarterback Will Levis has already declared for the 2023 draft, he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll play in Kentucky’s bowl game. He completed 185 of 283 passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season while leading the Wildcats to a 7-5 record. He’s projected to be drafted in the top 10, possibly as high as first overall.
Kentucky also features several Middle Tennessee alums including former Pearl-Cohn receiver Barion Brown and ex-Summit quarterback Destin Wade and linebacker Keaten Wade.
Brown was UK’s leading receiver in 2022, totaling 45 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Wildcats with 1,058 all-purpose yards (604 receiving yards, 424 kick return yards, 28 punt return yards). Keaten Wade finished the year with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
“Both schools bring passionate fan bases and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than with these two programs in our game,” TransPerfect Music City Bowl CEO Scott Ramsey said.
The 2022 Music City Bowl will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_