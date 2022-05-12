The Austin Peay Governors already had six quarterbacks on their roster, and now they’ve added another.
Former Middle Tennessee State quarterback Mike DiLiello announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was making the 80-mile move from Murfreesboro to Clarksville after committing to Austin Peay.
“Thank you for everyone involved helping make this decision!” he tweeted. “I’m excited to get to work! Let’s Go Peay!”
In two seasons with the Blue Raiders, DiLiello completed 32 of 53 passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 270 yards rushing and six scores on the ground.
He played in all 12 of MTSU’s games in 2021, primarily as a wildcat QB, competing for playing time with Chase Cunningham, Bailey Hockman and Conference USA All-Freshman selection Nick Vattiato.
Hockman stepped away from football after the third game of the season, Cunningham suffered a season-ending leg injury in the eighth game of the year, and DiLiello was beat out by Vattiato down the stretch.
Prior to MTSU, DiLiello played in 11 games for Florida Tech in 2019, completing 141 of 233 passes for 1,773 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for another 672 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an unranked recruit out of Florida in 2018 and held offers from Columbia, Florida Tech, Jacksonville and Valparaiso.
DiLiello joins a crowded Govs’ QB group that includes sophomore Draylen Ellis, junior Sheldon Layman, redshirt sophomore and Clarksville Academy alum Bryce Robinson, and freshmen Jake Johnson, Neyland Jean and Rivers Hunt.
Ellis was named to the All-OVC second team and Hero Sports sophomore All-America team last season, the OVC All-Newcomer Team in 2020-21, and he was the OVC Co-Freshman of the Year two seasons ago.
