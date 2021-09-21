Bailey Hockman’s tenure as the quarterback of Middle Tennessee State lasted all of three games.
The junior QB, who transferred to MTSU from North Carolina State, made the decision to end his football career one day after the Blue Raiders’ 27-13 loss to UTSA, according to head coach Rick Stockstill.
"Bailey came to me Sunday morning and told me he had made the decision to not play football any longer,” Stockstill said on Monday. “We talked about it, shook hands and I wished him well and let him know how much I appreciated his time here."
Hockman completed 41 of 66 passes for 463 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while leading MTSU to a 1-2 record this year.
He will remain enrolled at MTSU and expects to graduate in the fall. Hockman stated his decision to quit football was for his family; he and his wife are expecting their first child soon.
"Football has taught me a lot and I'm grateful for where it has gotten me in life,” Hockman told the Daily News Journal. “But for me, it's time to move on and start supporting my family and soon-to-be newborn. I'm excited for the future and look forward to being a great father/husband. I want nothing but the best for everyone who helped me along the way. God's plan is always greater."
Junior Chase Cunningham is expected to take over the starting QB job. He has appeared in all three games this year, passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes. Cunningham replaced Hockman for the entirety of the second half against UTSA, completing 9 of 18 passes for 150 yards and two scores.
Sophomore Mike DiLiello will likely take over as the No. 2 quarterback. He has yet to attempt a pass this season but has played in all three games as well. DiLiello has four carries for 30 yards. Both Cunningham and DiLiello played sparingly in 2020.
The Blue Raiders travel to Charlotte on Friday to play the 49ers in their second Conference USA matchup of the season. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.