Brent Dearmon is one and done as Middle Tennessee State offensive coordinator.
After restoring the Blue Raider offense to respectability in 2021, Dearmon is leaving the school to take the same job at Florida Atlantic University, according to a report from FootballScoop.
FAU has one more season left as MTSU’s Conference-USA rival before joining the American Athletic Conference in 2023.
Dearmon takes over for Michael Johnson Sr. and is the second OC hired by FAU this offseason. Chip Lindsey was initially expected to replace Johnson Sr. in mid-December, but he ultimately ended up taking the offensive coordinator job at the University of Central Florida two weeks later.
MTSU had the No. 4-ranked offense in Conference USA this season, jumping from 22.9 to 29.8 points per game while scoring 24 more total touchdowns compared to the number of the previous season. FAU averaged just 248.5 yards of total offense and 25.4 points per game under Johnson Sr. in 2021.
Although the Blue Raiders averaged four fewer yards of total offense per game, they slightly increased in passing yards per game (230.4 to 238.5) and red-zone offense (81.5 percent to 82.2).
Prior to his stint at MTSU, Dearmon was the offensive coordinator at Kansas (2019-20) and Division II Arkansas Tech (2015-17). In addition, he was an offensive analyst for Gus Malzahn at Auburn (2013-14) and was the head coach at NAIA Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee (2018).
Dearmon played quarterback at Bethel and returned to the university in 2018 as the head coach, guiding the Wildcats to their best season in school history. Bethel went 10-0 and averaged 540.3 yards and 55 points per game. The Wildcats had the highest-scoring offense in not only the NAIA but at any level of college football.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.