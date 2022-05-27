And then there were four.
The semifinals of the ASUN baseball tournament are set as No. 1 Liberty, No. 2 Lipscomb, No. 3 Kennesaw State and No. 6 Eastern Kentucky all advanced out of pool play and are just one win away from playing for a conference title.
Despite a 1-2 record, Lipscomb (35-22) advanced out of Pool A along with Kennesaw State, which also went 1-2. Both Liberty (Pool A) and Eastern Kentucky (Pool B) went 3-0 in pool play.
The Bisons kicked off their conference championship bid with a 12-10 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday. Falling behind 4-0 one inning in, Lipscomb scored two runs in the bottom of the first, a run in the second, a run in the third and two more in the fifth but entered the ninth inning down 10-6.
Malik Williams got the rally started with a solo home run to cut the deficit to three. KSU rung up two quick outs before pinch hitter Cam McMillan swung on a first pitch fastball and smacked a two-RBI double to center field that brought the Bisons to within one.
Following a Caleb Ketchup walk, Maddux Houghton blasted a three-run walk-off homer that finished off the comeback and gave Lipscomb its first win of the tournament.
The Bisons then suffered back-to-back losses to Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday (6-3), and Liberty on Thursday (10-2). Williams belted his second and third home runs of the tournament — one coming on a two-run shot against FGCU and the other a solo bomb against Liberty.
Through three tournament games, Williams has been Lipscomb’s best player, going 5-for-13 with three home runs, four RBIs, four runs scored and a walk.
Liberty plays EKU at 10 a.m. CST in the early game on Friday, followed by Lipscomb vs. Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. CST. The ASUN championship game will be Saturday at noon.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.