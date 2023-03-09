The No. 1-seeded Middle Tennessee State Lady Raiders ran away from the Charlotte 49ers in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday, cruising to an 84-53 win at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
The Lady Raiders are looking for their second C-USA Tournament championship in the last three years. They’ve played in two of the last three tournament championship games.
Led by a game-high 28 points from Savannah Wheeler, who also contributed six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, MTSU earned its third win over Charlotte this season. All three victories were by 24 or more points.
Riverdale alum Alexis Whittington chipped in 17 points, Courtney Blakely added 11 points and five rebounds, and the Lady Raiders outshot the 49ers 46.6 percent to 31.5 percent from the field, 37.9 percent to 7.1 percent from 3-point range and won the rebounding battle 39-31.
"(Charlotte has) got a good basketball team, they're well coached, they had a little momentum coming in from yesterday, that's probably one of the best games they've played in a long time,” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said. “And we were hoping that they weren't going to carry that over. But I'm real proud of our young ladies. They did a great job, they bought into our scouting report. And I think that was the whole difference in the ball game."
MTSU, which improved to 26-4 overall and 18-2 in conference play, will face UTEP on Friday at 4:30 p.m. CST in the C-USA semifinals. The two schools split the season series with UTEP taking 65-62 win on Feb. 2 and MTSU claiming a 72-68 victory on March 4.