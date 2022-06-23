Hercy Miller’s stay in Nashville was a brief one.
So was his time at Xavier as well.
After just seven games — none of which he played more than 17 minutes in — Miller left Tennessee State University in December, citing TSU’s alleged subpar medical services after suffering a season-ending injury at the end of November.
He then moved on to Xavier earlier this year but sat out the rest of the season due to transferring mid-season. Miller left the school in May after the coach he said recruited him was fired.
Now on his third school in less than a year, Miller appears to have landed on his feet after announcing he was heading to Louisville as a walk on, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.
The 19-year-old guard is the second transfer Louisville has grabbed from a Tennessee school after former Vols forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield committed to the Cardinals in April.
Louisville went 13-19 last season, falling to Virginia in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Chris Mack was fired as head coach in January and replaced by New York Knicks assistant Kenny Payne.
Miller averaged 2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals per contest while playing just 10.2 minutes per game at TSU. He shot 21.4 percent from the floor and did not make a single 3-pointer. He could be a more prominent part of Louisville’s offense after the Cardinals lost leading scorer Noah Locke (9.6 points per game) to the transfer portal and second-leading scorer Malik Williams (9.5 points per game) to graduation.
A three-star recruit in the class of 2021, Miller had his pick of schools coming out of high school including offers from Arizona, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt and several others. He helped recruit other top players to TSU including former four-star player Christian Brown.
The 6-foot-3 rising sophomore has the 17th-best NIL valuation ($112,000) among college basketball players according to On3. Miller reportedly signed a $2 million NIL deal to be a brand ambassador for tech company Web Apps America last July, which was spearheaded by his dad, hip-hop legend Master P.
