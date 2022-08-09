Middle Tennessee State head baseball coach Jim Toman was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning.
Toman, 60, was arrested between 12 and 1 a.m. on Saturday and he was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 3:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s office records.
He was released on bond a little after 4 a.m.
"We are aware of the arrest of Jim Toman on a DUI charge Friday night," MTSU director of athletics Chris Massaro said in a statement. "It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously."
Toman, who was named the 22nd head coach in Blue Raider history in 2018, has a 78-104 career record with MTSU with two straight Conference USA Tournament appearances the last two years.
Prior to MTSU, Toman spent nine seasons as the head baseball coach at Liberty from 2008-2016. He had a 328-206 record with two appearances in the NCAA regionals. He also spent 11 seasons as an associate head baseball coach at South Carolina.
