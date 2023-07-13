Pitcher Chase Burns of Gallatin is headed to Wake Forest after transferring from Tennessee.
The smoke-throwing, right-handed pitcher — one of the top targets in the transfer portal — made his announcement via Instagram on Wednesday.
Burns heads to a Wake Forest program that spent much of last season ranked No. 1 in the country, reaching the College World Series before eventually losing back-to-back games to LSU. The Demon Deacons will be looking to fill the hole left by pitching ace Rhett Lowder, who was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the seventh pick of last week’s Major League Baseball Draft.
A graduate of Beech High in Hendersonville, Burns played a key role in leading the Vols to the College World Series after switching from a starter’s role to reliever midway through the 2023 season.
In the Clemson regional, Burns shut down the fourth-ranked Tigers out of the bullpen, striking out eight and allowing one run in 6-1/3 innings.
In Tennessee’s Super Regional, Burns played a key role in both victories against ninth-ranked Southern Miss. He needed just six pitches to close out the Vols’ Game 2 win against Southern Miss, and then came on in the seventh inning of Game 3, earning his second save of the season.
In the Vols’ lone win at the College World Series, Burns came out of the pen with another stellar performance, striking out nine batters in six shutout innings against eighth-ranked Stanford.
The 6-4, 195-pound Burns struggled as a starter during his sophomore season. His last start came in an April 7 loss to Florida, when Burns allowed six hits — including three home runs — and seven earned runs in 3-1/3 innings, striking out three.
But after going to the bullpen, Burns finished the season with a 5-3 record, along with 114 strikeouts and 22 walks in 72 innings. In two years at Tennessee, Burns was 13-5, with a 3.54 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 152-1/3 innings pitched.