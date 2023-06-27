One of the biggest weapons in the University of Tennessee’s pitching arsenal is on the move.
Gallatin's Chase Burns, who starred at Beech High in Hendersonville, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
In two years at Tennessee, Burns made 35 appearances, posting a 13-5 record with a 3.54 ERA. In 152-1/3 innings pitched, Burns struck out 217 batters, walking 47 and allowing 125 hits. Opponents batted .219 against Burns.
Vols coach Tony Vitello told ESPN he’d known since the middle of the season that Burns would be transferring at the end of the year.
"Considering all the circumstances involved, it's truly remarkable how much the program benefited from him and how much he benefited from us," Vitello told ESPN. "We were able to manage the situation, made a great run and got to the College World Series.
"It's a different time now, and I think we all realize that. But Chase moves on as the No. 1 prospect in the country in his class and one of the most popular players with the way he pitched for us in critical situations out of the bullpen."
Burns, a 6-4, 195-pound right-hander, played a huge role in the Vols’ postseason run to the College World Series after switching from a starter’s role to reliever midway through the season.
In the Clemson regional, Burns shut down the fourth-ranked Tigers out of the bullpen, striking out eight and allowing one run in 6-1/3 innings.
In Tennessee’s Super Regional, Burns played a key role in both victories against ninth-ranked Southern Miss. He needed just six pitches to close out the Vols’ Game 2 win against Southern Miss, and then came on in the seventh inning of Game 3, earning his second save of the season.
In the Vols’ lone win at the College World Series, Burns came out of the pen with another stellar performance, striking out nine batters in six shutout innings against eighth-ranked Stanford.
Burns was a consensus top 100 prospect nationally while at Beech, ranked the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee by Perfect Game — and the 17th-best prospect in the country.
Expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball, Burns put up great numbers as a freshman starter at Tennessee, going 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 80-1/3 innings pitched. He was named D1Baseball.com’s national freshman of the year, and Burns was a consensus preseason All-American selection in 2023.
But Burns struggled as a starter during his sophomore season. His last start came in an April 7 loss to Florida, when Burns allowed six hits — including three home runs — and seven earned runs in 3-1/3 innings, striking out three.
The move to the bullpen turned his season around.