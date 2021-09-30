Vice Mayor Jim Shulman released Thursday morning the names of new chairs for Metro Council’s standing committees, effective Oct. 1, with Burkley Allen to lead the influential Budget and Finance Committee.
The appointments come as the body commences the third of its four-year term.
Allen, who previously helmed the Affordable Housing Committee, replaces Kyonzté Toombs. Shulman passed on naming 2020-21 Budget Committee Vice Chair Delisha Porterfield for the chair role Allen will serve.
In addition, Sean Parker will oversee Affordable Housing, Antoinette Lee will head the Education Committee and Zach Young will lead the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
The aforementioned four committees — of the 11 to welcome new chairpersons — directly oversee policy areas in which Mayor John Cooper has made significant promises to constituents and, in some cases, equally significant strides. Cooper’s metrically historic investment in education via teacher pay and a social-emotional learning supplement is already budgeted for the fiscal year, and the Metro Public Works Department has already transitioned to the Nashville Department of Transportation.
Cooper’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan and various affordable housing investments still have several milestones each ahead of them. In particular, smart signals and the building blocks of a traffic management center are forthcoming. And the vicissitude of the affordable housing market consistently requires new policy initiatives to empower nonprofits and to incentivize for-profit developers.
Metro Council will elect a chairperson for the Planning & Zoning Committee at its Oct. 5 public hearing.
Additional new appointments are as follows:
- Charter Revision: Angie Henderson
- Government Operations and Regulations: Tonya Hancock
- Human Services: Ginny Welsch
- Public Facilities, Arts and Culture: Russ Bradford
- Public Health and Safety: Erin Evans
- Rules, Confirmations and Public Elections: Tanaka Vercher
- Transportation and Infrastructure: Zach Young
