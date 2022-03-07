Rep. Robin Smith (R-Hixson) has been indicted on federal fraud charges and on Monday resigned from the state House.
In a letter to House Speaker Cameron Sexton and other members of the House, Smith said her resignation was effective immediately.
“I want you to know that serving the great people of this district, and indeed, all of Tennessee, has truly been an honor,” she wrote. “I have resigned with the deepest of humility and out of respect for the role of public service.”
Smith and her attorney declined to comment further.
According to federal court filings, Smith has been indicted on federal honest services wire fraud charges. Court filings refer without naming them to former House Speaker Glen Casada and Casada’s former chief of staff Cade Cothren. Cothren, Casada and Smith were among the state officials whose homes and offices were searched more than a year ago by FBI agents as part of an investigation into their campaign activities.
Casada is still in office but said he will not run for reelection.
Smith was first elected to the House in 2018. She is a past chair of the Tennessee Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.