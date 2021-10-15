The Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council unanimously voted to appoint Mary Beth Thomas as its first executive director, The Tennessee Journal reported.
The panel was established in 2019 when the state legislature voted to legalize sports betting in Tennessee, but it existed under the authority of the state lottery. In the new year, it will become a separate entity.
Thomas is currently the general counsel to Secretary of State Tre Hargett. She previously was an attorney with Waller Lansden in Nashville.
The panel picked Thomas over Scott Sloan, chief of staff and general counsel to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, and Roger Guillemette, director of sports betting and casino compliance for the Rhode Island Lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.