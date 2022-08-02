Open state House race features two Republicans, one Democrat

Wyatt Rampy, Michelle Foreman and Caleb Hammer

With state Rep. Jason Potts (D-Nashville) opting not to run for reelection and his District 59 redrawn, the race to succeed him is on.  

Republicans Wyatt Rampy and Michelle Foreman are facing off on Thursday, with the winner to take on Democrat Caleb Hammer. The district includes wealthier areas of southern Davidson County.  

Tags

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.