Open state House race features two Republicans, one Democrat

With state Rep. Jason Potts (D-Nashville) opting not to run for reelection and his District 59 redrawn, the race to succeed him is on.
Republicans Wyatt Rampy and Michelle Foreman are facing off on Thursday, with the winner to take on Democrat Caleb Hammer. The district includes wealthier areas of southern Davidson County.
Wyatt, founder and president of Poplar Hill Realty, has served on the boards of Bellevue Community Foundation, Bellevue YMCA and Nashville Christian School. He attended Lipscomb University and worked for Sovran Bank and Bankers Trust.
He said he believes working in the community for more than 20 years has prepared him to serve local citizens in the legislature.
“They've all introduced me to extremely wise people who have taught me I had to get out of my comfort zone many times and that by itself has led to personal growth," he said. "All those people, different personalities, different traits, different ways of getting things done so it taught me cooperation and listening. All the things that go into what I want to do next.”
One of Rampy’s focuses is homelessness, he said.
“The city is one of the best places to live in the country, if not the world, but we can always do better,” he said. “We can find people who need to be lifted up. We can improve our education. We can find more jobs and better paying jobs that let families support themselves.”
Foreman graduated from local institutions Brentwood Academy and Lipscomb University. She also earned a law degree from Nashville School of Law and currently is a registered nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Foreman is a part of political organizations including Tennessee Federation of Republican Women, the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation, and she is an executive committee member of the Tennessee Republican Party.
Multiple attempts to interview Foreman were unsuccessful, but she has said that government spending, education and health care would be among her focuses in office.
“I was brought up to believe that through the value of hard work, being a woman of integrity and being a good steward of what God has entrusted me with, it can make a difference in the lives of others,” she said in a video. “These are the same values that I'm teaching my daughter. It's what inspired me to get a law degree. It's what I've used to be an advocate for my patients as a registered nurse and it's ... my guide to be a leader in our community.”
"No one likes politicians who divide us and turn neighbors against each other,” she added. “That's not how I was raised growing up in Nashville. It's not the Nashville Way."
Rampy recently criticized a Foreman campaign mailer as misleading because it included comments from Tennessee Republican Party Chair Scott Golden, who later clarified that he had not endorsed Foreman’s campaign.
Hemmer is an executive at American Health Plans and former state official, including with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. He resigned from the Metro Fair Board in preparation for his run for state House.
He earned a business degree from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree in finance from Tennessee Technological University.
Hemmer said he plans to focus on education, cost of living, health care, voting rights and COVID-19 if elected.
“My in-depth knowledge of health care policy will greatly help by providing an expert in the field to be at the table when those important health care policy decisions are being debated," he said. “Additionally, I'll add from a patient's point of view what it's like to struggle as a two-time cancer survivor.
“I am a firm believer in the Golden Rule and a lot of leaders in government right now don't fully grasp how the policy they're implementing will be experienced by the people they represent” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In